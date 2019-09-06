Fire causes $100,000 in damage at Kaukauna manufacturer

Fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages at a Kaukauna manufacturing company.

At about 12:36 a.m., Kaukauna firefighters responded to Roloff Manufacturing at 400 Gertrude Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find "significant flames and smoke coming from inside the building," according to Assistant Fire Chief Chad Gerrits.

The fire spread to the roof. "Firefighters had difficulties due to many different roof levels," says Gerrits.

It took about five hours to put out the fire. No one was hurt.

Gerrits says the fire likely started in boards that were warm from the manufacturing process.

The damage is estimated at $100,000.

Little Chute Fire helped Kaukauna Fire at the scene.