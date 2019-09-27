Fire call to Ledgeview bakery is a false alarm

The kringles are okay.

An overheated dishwasher caused quite the commotion at Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe in Ledgeview.

There was a heavy fire response to Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe in Ledgeview because emergency dispatchers were receiving numerous calls.

The bakery is across the street from De Pere High School's football field and the smoke could be seen by hundreds of people in the stands.

Firefighters got inside and found an overheating dishwasher.

It wasn't smoke coming from the dishwasher, just steam.

"In this particular case there was probably hundreds of people watching the football game that was going on across the street at the high school, and so there was multiple callers that were calling in to dispatch, and it's directly across the street so there's no doubt multiple people saw what they did, but when we got here, we weren't able to find any fire," De Pere Fire Battalion Chief Luke Pasterski said.

Because firefighters didn't see any flames, there was confusion whether firefighters should respond to the bakery, the high school or a neighboring gas station.

We're told by employees at Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe that social media did blow up.

A statement on the bakery's Facebook page said there was no damage to its business. It also said no one was inside the bakery at the time. The bakery will open at its usual time on Saturday.