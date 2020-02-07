Fire at assisted-living facility in Allouez forces evacuation

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says 38 residents of an assisted-living facility were evacuated during a fire Friday evening.

Brown County Public Safety confirms there was a fire call at Bishop's Court on E. St. Joseph St. in Allouez. The sheriff's office tells us there was a fire in a resident's room.

The battalion chief credited the sprinkler system in the facility for doing "a great job."

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation. A battalion chief told us they should all be OK.

Residents will be displaced. We were initially told they were being moved to other assisted-living facilities, but the fire department says they're be housed in another building nearby.