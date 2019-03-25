Fire at Weyauwega-Fremont Middle School won't cancel classes

Classes will go on as scheduled Tuesday at Weyauwega-Fremont Middle School despite a fire reported after school on Monday.

The Weyauwega Fire Department responded to an alarm just before 5 p.m. The school district says students and staff inside the school buildings were evacuated.

Superintendent Scott Bleck was on the scene when fire crews arrived.

Because of the heavy black smoke, more fire departments were called.

Weyauwega Fire Chief Tom Cullen says the fire was put out quickly, but it took hours to ventilate the entire building.

The fire department hasn't determined what started the fire.

Smoke damage was largely contained to two restrooms and a closet, Cullen said.

The school district says after consulting with the fire and police departments, it was decided to hold classes at their normal times Tuesday. The school district will have a restoration company clean the building Monday night.

Iola, New London, Poy Sippi, Saxeville and West Bloomfield fire departments all assisted at the scene. So did Waupaca and Manawa fire departments, which were on their way back from a house fire when the alarm sounded, so they rerouted to the school since they were fully equipped.