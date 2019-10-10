Fire Prevention Week: No. 1 fire cause is unattended cooking

Fire Prevention Week and local departments are using the opportunity to teach families about a fire escape plan.

WBAY Photo

Firefighters tell Action 2 News that escape time during a house fire is one-to-two minutes.

Fires spread quickly due to synthetic materials in furniture and other household items.

The number one cause of fires is unattended cooking.

"Just pay attention to what you're doing, especially if you're cooking with oils," says Firefighter Chad Weibrecht, Bellevue Fire and Rescue. "You have to pay very close attention to that because one little slop over can cause quite a big fire."

Weibrecht recommends keeping a fire extinguisher in your home and storing it in a place that's easy to reach.