Fire Over the Fox celebration canceled

Another Fourth of July festival in the Green Bay area has been canceled.

The downtown event Fire Over the Fox' won't be held this year, according to officials with On Broadway.

The event, which is a daylong celebration in the downtown area including the Main Street Bridge, Leicht Memorial Park, and City Deck Landing, typically features veteran salutes, patriotic ceremonies, food, drinks, rides and fireworks at dusk.

Brian Johnson, the Executive Director for On Broadway, Inc and organizer of the event, says they worked with the City to explore alternatives which would allow for drive-in fireworks or socially distanced event, but weren't able to identify an option which would secure approval due to public health concerns.