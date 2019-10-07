Overnight fire destroys a pub in Waushara County

A fire destroys a pub in Tustin, in Waushara County, on the northwest corner of Lake Poygan.

The pub is on the corner of County Highway H and Center Street.

Fire crews were called about 10:20 Sunday night to the Pony Creek Pub. A Poy Sippi Fire Department deputy chief tells Action 2 News the building was already filled with fire when they arrived.

Firefighters were there most of the night, clearing scene at about 3:00 Monday morning.

The Poy Sipi deputy chief says nine neighboring departments were called to help fight the fire.

No one was hurt and the cause isn't known.

