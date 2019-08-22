Finding Balance Together teaches exercises on preventing falls

Falls are the leading cause of emergency room visits and hospitalizations. A program in the Fox Valley is teaching people how to prevent falls.

The program is called "Finding Balance Together." It's for people of all ages.

Instructors teach chair exercises and Tai Chi. Tai Chi is used to increase strength and balance.

Students learn simple exercises they can do at home.

"People need to know that falls are preventable. It's not a normal part of aging. So really getting the word out on that is our number one target," says Jaime Roth, Community Outreach Coordinator, Taylored Rehab. "There are a lot of things that take place in the community and we've learned as we all work together to provide that education and help link people up with those resources."

There's a Finding Balance Together session coming up at UW-Fox Valley, 1478 Midway Rd, Menasha. It's Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. until noon.

The event is free.

