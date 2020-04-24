Fincantieri Marinette Marine employee tests positive for COVID-19

Fincantieri Marinette Marine says an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The shipbuilding company says the employee notified company leaders April 23. The employee, who is not being named, is in quarantine. The patient has not been at the shipyard since April 17.

Marinette Marine believes about a dozen employees in Wisconsin and Michigan may have been exposed to the patient. Those workers have been notified and they are in quarantine, according to the company.

“I appreciate that this employee put the health and welfare of our teammates first by alerting leaders as soon as they tested positive”, said Jan Allman, FMM CEO. “This allowed us to immediately execute our response plan.”

The employees who were placed in quarantine will be able to return to work on May 1 as long as they are cleared by medical professionals.

The company says it has disinfected areas and surfaces in the shipyard and implemented social distancing policies.

It's the first confirmed case of coronavirus amid workers at Fincantieri shipyards in the United States, according to the company.

It's the first confirmed case of coronavirus amid workers at Fincantieri shipyards in the United States, according to the company.

Assistant Navy Secretary James F. Geurts sent a letter to Marinette Marine in March saying the shipbuilding business is essential to national defense. "Delivering or redelivering our ships to the fleet is a national need that is unwavering and crucial to our national security," says Geurts.