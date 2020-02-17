Finance panel pushes GOP tax cuts to full Senate, Assembly

Wisconsin Republicans have pushed a $250 million tax cut plan through the Legislature's finance committee, setting up floor votes in the Senate and Assembly.

The plan would reduce income taxes by an average of $106 for most filers. and reduce property taxes for manufacturers by $45 million.

The Joint Finance Committee voted 10-4 on Monday to approve the package.

All four committee Democrats opposed the plan.

The committee vote clears the way for a vote Wednesday in the full Senate.

The Assembly is expected to consider the bill during its last floor period of the two-year legislature session on Thursday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)