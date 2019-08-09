Fighter jets to be visible during Northern Lightning exercises

There's no need to panic if you see a lot of fighter jet activity during the month of August. The Wisconsin National Guard is holding its Northern Lightning exercises at Volk Field.

Northern Lightning runs Aug. 12-23. Nearly 1,000 personnel from active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy and Marine Corps units will take part in the exercise.

Some of the "world's most advanced aircraft" will be part of Northern Lightning. Planes include the F-35, F-22, F-16, EA-18, and C-130.

The troops train for dealing with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and surface-to-air threats.

Col. David May says the training is invaluable to Wisconsin troops.

"Our reputation as the premiere counterland training site, due to relevant training and our ability to blend the live and synthetic domain, has set us up to host an Air Force and Marine F-35 squadron along with dedicated adversary aircraft. They will integrate with the F-22, fourth generation aircraft and ground forces to prepare our military for the next generation of warfare. I am proud of every Solider, Airman, Marine, and Sailor who have made Northern Lightning what it is today," says May.

Residents of the following counties can expect to see increased flying activity during the exercise:

Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jackson, Juneau, Marathon, Marquette, Monroe, Outagamie, Portage, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, and Wood.

The busiest time will be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.