Fighter jets plan fly-bys Tuesday to say thank you

You might see fighter jets overhead Tuesday, May 12.

The flyovers by the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin National Guard are part of Operation American Resolve. It's a special mission to say thank you to the frontline workers and other citizens coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weather permitting, flyovers in Northeast Wisconsin include:

Aurora Sheboygan Medical Center, approximately 6:02-6:12 p.m.

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan, approx. 6:02-6:12 p.m.

Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay, approx. 6:10-6:20 p.m.

HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, Green Bay, approx. 6:11-6:21 p.m.

Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, approx. 6:15-6:25 p.m.

Fox Valley Children's Hospital, Neenah, approx. 6:16-6:26 p.m.

Aurora Medical Center, Oshkosh, approx. 6:18-6:28 p.m.

Ascension Mercy Hospital, Oshkosh, approx. 6:18-6:28 p.m. Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, Waupaca, approx. 6:23-6:33 p.m.

"Coming together during times of uncertainty is the American way, and the reason that citizen Airmen in the Air National Guard serve. We want to show our support for that effort, as we are all in this together," 115th Operations Group commander Col. Jon Kalberer wrote in a statement.

"Thank you to all of the medical personnel, truck drivers, grocery store workers, first responders and the countless citizens who have come together to support the COVID-19 response," wrote 115th Fighter Wing commander Col. Erik Peterson. "We wish we could fly over every community impacted by this pandemic—but just know that the Wisconsin Air National Guard is proud to serve with all of you -- our neighbors, friends and communities."

The flyovers will also help pilots meet regular training and proficiency reqiurements.