Fighter Wing to practice night-flying exercises this week

The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will be taking to the skies during the night hours this week.

In a release, officials say evening training flights will be done from Monday, March 9th through Thursday, March 12th.

During that time, residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off or landing until about 9 p.m. at night.

The 115th Fighter Wing is based in the Madison area.

Although training flights are normally done during daytime hours, pilots and maintenance workers are required to do might time operations.