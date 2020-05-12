Fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases confirmed for 2nd day in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The number of new coronavirus cases detected in Wisconsin was below 200 for the second day in a row. The 193 new cases represent less than 4% of the 4,908 test results completed, which is the lowest percentage since March 24.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports Wisconsin now has 10,611 confirmed coronavirus cases and 418 deaths. The death toll rose by 9 patients, also for the second day in a row.
The number of tests completed was the third-highest on record, following two days with more than 5,000 test results in the past week. That's still well below the state's testing capacity of more than 13,000 tests per day.
According to our tracking, the percentage of positive cases over a rolling 14-day period has been on a downward trend for the past 9 days.
The DHS reports 5 of the 6 gating criteria for the Badger Bounce Back plan are being met:
- Downward trajectory of COVID-like syndromic cases in a 14-day period
- Downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests in a 14-day period
- 95% of hospitals ready to treat all patients without needing crisis protocols
- 95% of hospitals arranged for testing of all symptomatic clinical staff treating patients per CDC guidelines
The only criteria that isn't met is a downward trajectory of reports of flu-like illnesses in the past 14 days.
The state says 1,877 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized during their treatment. That represents 18% of all confirmed cases, a percentage which as steadily declined as more asymptomatic patients -- or carriers -- are found with increased testing.
Cases by countyCounties with additional cases or deaths since Monday's state report are indicated in boldface.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 11 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 1,958 cases (+34) (20 deaths) (+2)
Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 0 cases
Calumet - 43 cases (+2) (1 death)
Chippewa - 31 cases (+1)
Clark - 24 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 34 cases (+2) (1 death)
Crawford - 17 cases
Dane - 477 cases (+3) (22 deaths)
Dodge - 75 cases (+1) (1 death)
Door - 22 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 11 cases
Dunn - 14 cases
Eau Claire - 60 cases (+3)
Florence - 2 case
Fond du Lac - 101 cases (+7) (3 deaths)
Forest - 4 cases
Grant - 69 cases (+1) (9 deaths)
Green - 34 cases (+1)
Green Lake - 8 cases
Iowa - 10 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 14 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 52 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Juneau – 21 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 716 cases (+23) (16 deaths)
Kewaunee - 29 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 34 cases (+2)
Lafayette - 13 cases
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 1 case
Manitowoc - 20 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marathon - 25 cases (1 death)
Marinette - 21 cases (1 death)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 2 cases
Milwaukee – 4,069 cases (+47) (235 deaths) (+4)
Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 28 cases
Oneida - 7 cases
Outagamie - 117 cases (2 deaths)
Ozaukee - 107 cases (10 deaths) (+1)
Pepin - 0 cases
Pierce - 14 cases (+1)
Polk - 5 cases
Portage - 7 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 763 cases (+39) (17 deaths) (+1)
Richland - 13 cases (2 deaths)
Rock - 369 cases (+8) (13 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 73 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 4 cases
Shawano - 25 cases
Sheboygan - 66 cases (2 deaths)
St. Croix - 31 cases (+2)
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 6 cases (+1)
Vernon - 4 cases (+1)
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 244 cases (+4) (11 deaths) (+1)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 119 cases (+1) (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 414 cases (+5) (23 deaths)
Waupaca - 13 cases (1 death)
Waushara - 4 cases
Winnebago - 101 cases (+1) (1 death)
Wood - 4 cases (+2)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 14 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 1 case
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette - 51 cases (10 deaths)
Menominee - 6 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).