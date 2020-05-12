Fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases confirmed for 2nd day in a row

The number of new coronavirus cases detected in Wisconsin was below 200 for the second day in a row. The 193 new cases represent less than 4% of the 4,908 test results completed, which is the lowest percentage since March 24.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports Wisconsin now has 10,611 confirmed coronavirus cases and 418 deaths. The death toll rose by 9 patients, also for the second day in a row.

The number of tests completed was the third-highest on record, following two days with more than 5,000 test results in the past week. That's still well below the state's testing capacity of more than 13,000 tests per day.

According to our tracking, the percentage of positive cases over a rolling 14-day period has been on a downward trend for the past 9 days.

The DHS reports 5 of the 6 gating criteria for the Badger Bounce Back plan are being met:

Downward trajectory of COVID-like syndromic cases in a 14-day period

Downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests in a 14-day period

95% of hospitals ready to treat all patients without needing crisis protocols

95% of hospitals arranged for testing of all symptomatic clinical staff treating patients per CDC guidelines

The only criteria that isn't met is a downward trajectory of reports of flu-like illnesses in the past 14 days.

The state says 1,877 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized during their treatment. That represents 18% of all confirmed cases, a percentage which as steadily declined as more asymptomatic patients -- or carriers -- are found with increased testing.

Cases by countyCounties with additional cases or deaths since Monday's state report are indicated in boldface.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 11 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 1,958 cases (+34) (20 deaths) (+2)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 0 cases

Calumet - 43 cases (+2) (1 death)

Chippewa - 31 cases (+1)

Clark - 24 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 34 cases (+2) (1 death)

Crawford - 17 cases

Dane - 477 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

Dodge - 75 cases (+1) (1 death)

Door - 22 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 11 cases

Dunn - 14 cases

Eau Claire - 60 cases (+3)

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 101 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Forest - 4 cases

Grant - 69 cases (+1) (9 deaths)

Green - 34 cases (+1)

Green Lake - 8 cases

Iowa - 10 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 14 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 52 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Juneau – 21 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 716 cases (+23) (16 deaths)

Kewaunee - 29 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 34 cases (+2)

Lafayette - 13 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 1 case

Manitowoc - 20 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marathon - 25 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 21 cases (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 2 cases

Milwaukee – 4,069 cases (+47) (235 deaths) (+4)

Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 28 cases

Oneida - 7 cases

Outagamie - 117 cases (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 107 cases (10 deaths) (+1)

Pepin - 0 cases

Pierce - 14 cases (+1)

Polk - 5 cases

Portage - 7 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 763 cases (+39) (17 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 13 cases (2 deaths)

Rock - 369 cases (+8) (13 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 73 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 4 cases

Shawano - 25 cases

Sheboygan - 66 cases (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 31 cases (+2)

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 6 cases (+1)

Vernon - 4 cases (+1)

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 244 cases (+4) (11 deaths) (+1)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 119 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 414 cases (+5) (23 deaths)

Waupaca - 13 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 4 cases

Winnebago - 101 cases (+1) (1 death)

Wood - 4 cases (+2)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 14 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 case

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 51 cases (10 deaths)

Menominee - 6 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

