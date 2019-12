The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon is hosting its Festival of Trees.

WBAY Photo

The event showcases more than 40 trees decorated by local businesses and nonprofits.

The Festival of Trees is on display through Jan. 5, 2020.

Admission is $5. The Festival of Tree is for all ages.

HOURS:

Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

