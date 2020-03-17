Festival Foods announces new hours in response to coronavirus pandemic

Festival Foods grocery stores are changing their hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green Bay-based grocery store chain says 24-hour stores will close at midnight and open at 5 a.m. This starts on Wednesday, March 18.

“It is essential for us to continue to do business in a safe, clean environment with products that our communities need,” said Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO. “Closing overnight will allow our associates to stock shelves so that product is available for the next morning and make our clean stores even cleaner.”

Festival is recommending older shoppers visit between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. to take advantage of the freshly-stocked shelves and freshly cleaned stores.

Stores have been struggling to keep stock of items like toilet paper as panicked shoppers raid the shelves.

President Donald Trump has urged shoppers to stop panic-buying.

“You don't have to buy so much," said President Trump. "Take it easy. Just relax.”

State officials recommend having a 14-day supply of necessities like medication and food. Toilet paper is not one of those. People who have been in contact with coronavirus patients are being asked to quarantine for two weeks.