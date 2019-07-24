Females celebrating heroic pilots in "WomenVenture"

The World’s greatest aviation celebration hosted EAA WomenVenture, and women ruled Wednesday’s convention.

AirVenture is in its 50th year, but for 12 years has been making a special celebration dedicated to women.

Hundreds of women took over the Boeing Plaza to hear female pilots share their heroic combat stories of when they took flight. One of the highlights was Captain Tammie Jo Shults.

Shults was a Naval Pilot who now flies commercial. She saved about 150 lives last year after successfully landing a severely damaged Southwest Airlines jet 1380 she was piloting. She is very passionate about flying passenger planes, and she is using this opportunity to teach a lesson to the future aviators:

“Dreams are just the starting pistol. It’s the race ahead, the years of hard work, sometimes without success but that’s what puts us ready and in place whenever we’re called upon.”

She is also author and is excited to release two books before the end of 2019. “Nerves of Steel” comes out in October, and she has a young reader edition coming out in November. The books share stories about what put her feet on the path to aviation.

Tricia Rathermel, EAA’s Marketing Manager says “this is not just today, it is a year round celebration so today is our chance to highlight it during the World’s greatest aviation celebration. But we want to make sure people understand aviation is for women all year long.”

Large crowds also gathered to hear the heroics of Colonel KC Campbell. She was a US Air Force Pilot that was nearly shot down while supporting the American Troops in Iraq back in 2003

.

She says her training along with relying on her team helped her land the damaged plane safety.

“It was hard at first,” Cambell explains, “…but I’ve learned that the more times I tell the story, I can inspire people to get into aviation. I can inspire people knowing they can go out and do it too, so that’s what’s been important to me.”

She continues: “I hope that they know they can go out and do anything they want to do. They just have to put their mind to it, work hard, and have a good attitude and they can go out and do it.”

The women have been an inspiration to boys and girls of all generations.

WomenVenture wraps up with one last gathering in the theater in the woods celebration powerful pilots.

