Female victim dies after rollover crash in Oconto County

A female victim died after a vehicle crashed into a retention pond in Oconto County.

On May 29, the Sheriff's Office was informed of a one-vehicle crash on Highway 141 at County Highway A in the Township of Lena.

Deputies found a vehicle upside down in a retention pond. A female victim was inside the vehicle.

First responders and deputies removed the woman and gave her medical attention. She was taken to an Oconto Falls hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Office is not releasing the name or age of the victim at this time.

An investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff's Office and Brown County Medical Examiner's Office.

