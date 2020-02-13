Felon who traded stolen rifle for drugs gets 3 years in prison

A Keshena man was sentenced Thursday to 3 years in prison after being found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon -- a firearm prosecutors say he took in a burglary.

The U.S. Attorneys Office alleged Brett O'Kimosh, 42, stole the rifle from the home of a relative on the Menominee reservation with help from two other people. Anthony Boyd, 23, of Green Bay, helped him burglarize the house. Mary Ann Dodge, 33, of Shawano, drove the getaway car.

Someone in the home scared them off before they could steal more property. The three drove to a home in Neopit and sold the rifle for drugs.

All three defendants are members of the Menominee tribe and were sentenced in federal court.

After prison, O'Kimosh will serve another 36 months on supervised release.

Boyd and Dodge were both convicted of aiding or abetting a burglary and sentenced last August to 18 months in prison and 36 months on supervised release.