Felon gets 5 years in federal prison for Fox Crossing gun arrest

A convicted felon has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after he was caught with a stolen gun in Fox Crossing.

Nicholas O. Nelson, 36, will also have to spend three years on extended supervision when he is released from prison.

Nelson was arrested in February 2017. Fox Crossing officers found him with a loaded .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun. Nelson's previous felony convictions prohibited him from possessing a gun.

Federal investigators say the gun had been stolen from a "location in the City of Milwaukee."

Nelson went to trial in July. After two days, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict.

Chief Judge William Griesbach said he hoped the sentence would deter others from illegally possessing guns.