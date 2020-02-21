Felon convicted of pistol-whipping woman gets 7 years in prison

A Fond du Lac man accused of brutally pistol-whipping a woman in 2018 was sentenced Friday to 7 years in prison.

A jury found Desmond Hicks, 43, guilty of battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was found not guilty on a third charge of intimidating a witness.

The criminal complaint says a woman approached the Fond du Lac Police Department in July, 2018, about abuse that happened a month earlier, where Hicks pointed a gun to the head of another woman in their home and demanded that she watch. When she said no and started to leave, he beat her with a handgun, leaving her bloody and bruised. and put a knife to her back and then her throat. A detective noted the victim still had the imprint of a semiautomatic handgun's magazine well on her head, five weeks after the beating, as well as a black eye and swollen lip.

The criminal complaint says the victim told police she thought Hicks would kill her for reporting the abuse so she only came forward after he was in police custody.

After his prison stint, Hicks must also serve 5 years on extended supervision because he committed the crime within 5 years of completing a sentence from a prior felony.

Hicks convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2004. He completed his sentence for that crime in 2014. He is a registered sex offender.