Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin hosts mobile drive-thru food pantries

More than half a million Wisconsinites have filed for unemployment since March. But Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is working to ensure everyone can put food on their table.

"Even today, being out in the rain, it feels good knowing we are feeding families that are struggling right now," said Donor Relations Manager Liz Wollenberg.

Feeding America's drive-thru mobile food pantry program is simple. People drive up so masked-workers can place a box of food in their car, making it a contact-free transaction.

"Our distribution back at our warehouse is up almost 67 percent,” siad Wollenberg. “So we knew that getting this out into the community was necessary right now."

Wollenberg says the program, formed through a partnership between Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, the USDA, and Valley Bakers, gets food from farms to families in need.

"Right now we know that farmers need to sell their milk, their cheese, their chicken and that is all the stuff in these boxes,” said Wollenberg. “Potatoes and carrots and yogurt. So things that will also support the farmers that are struggling during this time."

The mobile pantry is first come, first serve and will run through June.

It is held on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fox Valley Technical College, but in total there are 10 different distribution sites each week across Eastern Wisconsin: Oshkosh, Green Lake, Wautoma, Waupaca, Ripon, Berlin, Green Bay, Appleton, Shawano, and Keshena.

Though each drive-thru pantry only lasts a couple hours, organizers anticipate hundreds of people at certain locations. In Appleton, though the pantry doesn’t begin until 10 a.m., cars were lining up by 8 a.m.

"[Wednesday] was our biggest line,” said Wollenberg. “We were at NWTC in Green Bay and we had over 580 cars come through in under two hours."

Though conditions aren't always ideal, Wollenberg says they're always ready to help people weather a storm.

"As a food bank we don't generally get to see the people we feed, our food goes straight to a pantry,” said Wollenberg. “So with these kinds of distributions we actually get to see the impact we're having on people's lives firsthand - which is really, really powerful."

She adds that everyone they’ve helped has been grateful.

“Every single car that comes through thanks us at least two or three times as we’re shutting the door and they’re driving away, so people are very appreciative of what we’re doing here,” said Wollenberg.

Distributions are open to the public and each vehicle gets one box. If a driver is also picking up for others who are house-bound they can ask for more of the free food boxes.

For a full list of locations and dates of the mobile pantry CLICK HERE.