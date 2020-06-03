Feds agree to temporary order to raise water level on Shawano Lake

For a third year, a federal commission has approved a temporary order to raise water levels at Shawano Lake, according to State Sen. Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay).

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's stamp of approval takes effect immediately.

"Shawano Lake is a pristine recreation hub to visit and a fun and relaxing place to call home. This order comes just in time to allow residents and visitors to continue enjoying their weeknights and weekends like they always have: safely on Shawano Lake," says Cowles.

In 2015, FERC ordered lake levels down five inches. Cowles said that the shallow water put people at risk of potential hazards, injury or property damage.

The low lake levels limited access to the lake from public boat launches, shorelines and docks.

Cowles hopes a permanent order can be negotiated and submitted to FERC.

"“For a third year, a temporary approval to raise the lake back to a level necessary for safe navigation and recreation for the summer is welcome and appreciated, but continuing to seek temporary approvals year after year is not a long-term solution. It’s my hope that we’ll be able to work cooperatively between stakeholders this summer to seek a permanent order that keeps Shawano Lake open for recreation all summer, every summer," says Cowles.