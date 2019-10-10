Federal jury convicts man in blizzard meth case

A Sheboygan man who was arrested after his car slid off an I-43 exit ramp during a blizzard has been convicted in a federal meth case.

On Oct. 8, Ey Lao, 34, was found guilty of intent to distribute methamphetamine following a jury trial in federal court in Green Bay.

The arrest dates back March 1, 2019. Ey Lao and his girlfriend, Lola Yang, were driving during a blizzard when their vehicle slid of an I-43 exit ramp in Brown County. The vehicle went into the "gore" area and became stuck.

A Brown County Sheriff's Department lieutenant responded and became suspicious when Lao and Yang denied help.

Investigators found 73.01 grams of crystal meth in their vehicle. They also found a digital scale, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm Kel-Tec gun.

Lao previously served a five-year sentence in state prison for possession of meth with intent to distribute. Due to that conviction, he faces 15-years-to-life in federal prison.

Chief Judge William C. Griesbach will sentence Lao in January 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The case was investigated by the Brown County Sheriff's Office, Drug Enforcement Administration and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rebecca Taibleson and Daniel R. Humble are prosecuting the case.