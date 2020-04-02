Federal judge refuses to postpone Wisconsin's presidential primary, extends absentee voting window

A federal judge has refused to postpone Wisconsin's presidential primary, but has extended the absentee voting window.

Democrats and liberal groups had asked U.S. District Judge William Conley to postpone in-person voting for Tuesday's election and extend the deadline for filing absentees.

Court documents released Thursday show the new deadline for receiving absentee ballots has been extended to 4 p.m. on April 13, instead of the rule under state statute that says they must be received by 8 p.m. on election day.

The absentee ballot request deadline has also been extended to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3.

In addition, any voters who are unable to safely obtain a witness certification are allowed to submit a written statement that they were unable to do so, despite reasonable efforts.

Ben Wikler, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair, issued the following statement regarding the judge's ruling:

Today's ruling is a victory for voters, for public health, and for democracy itself. Every voter must count, even during crises, and this ruling gives voters critical time to vote safely by mail. It remains appalling that Republican legislators refused to do their job and address this issue themselves, and other issues remain. But because of today's decision, thousands of Wisconsin voters who feared they would be silenced will now have a voice."

Conley signaled during a court hearing this week that he was uncomfortable overruling state leaders' decision to stick with the election date.

As of April 1, fifteen states have pushed back or rescheduled their spring elections.

Officials with the City of Green Bay say they have already processed almost 17,000 requests for absentee ballots.

Officials add they have mailed out over 10,300 ballots to voters in the city, and have about 7,000 requests in the queue.

City officials add in comparison, the presidential preference primary in April 2016 had more than 2,700 absentee ballots cast.

