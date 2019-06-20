Federal grand jury indicts Green Bay man for building arson

A federal grand jury has indicted a Green Bay man for arson related to a fire in downtown Green Bay.

The indictment charges William A. Julius, 57, with maliciously setting a fire that damaged a building located at 332 South Madison Street.

It happened Aug. 20, 2017. The indictment states that the building located there was used in interstate commerce.

If convicted, Julius faces a mandatory sentence of five years in federal prison. The maximum sentence is 20 years behind bars.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Green Bay Fire Department; and Green Bay Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by the Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.