Federal grand jury indicts Kewaunee man on child porn charges

A federal grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old Kewaunee man on child pornography charges.

Kyle D. Sanderson is accused of distributing and possessing sexually explicit images of children and toddlers, according to the United States Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Sanderson is charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Each count comes with a sentence of 5-to-20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice ICAC Task Force.

It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel Humble.