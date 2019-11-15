Federal grand jury indicts Appleton men in gun scheme

Two Appleton men are charged in federal court in a scheme to get a gun for a convicted felon.

A federal grand jury in Green Bay returned indictments against Mason O. Beaudry, 23, and Juan M. Cardenas, 23.

The indictment states Cardenas made a "false and fictitious" statement while purchasing a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun from a Fleet Farm store in Grand Chute.

Beaudry was found in possession of the gun. Beaudry is a convicted felon and barred from having a gun.

In 2015, Beaudry was convicted of two felonies--Manufacture/Deliver THC and Possession of Narcotic Drugs. He was sentenced to probation. In 2016, he was again convicted of Possession of THC and sentenced to probation. Because he violated probation in his previous THC case, he was ordered to serve 12 months in jail.

In August 2019, Beaudry was charged in Outagamie County with Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of THC, and Disorderly Conduct - Domestic Abuse.

The gun charge was moved to federal court.

If convicted, each man faces up to 10 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.