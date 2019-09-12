Federal grand jury indicts 11 in large-scale Green Bay drug operation

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging 11 people in a large-scale Green Bay drug operation.

The indictment includes charges for heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, meth, marijuana, money laundering and gun possession.

The charges are the result of years of investigation into the operation. In June 2019, law enforcement executed arrest warrants and search warrants in Green Bay. An indictment obtained by Action 2 News states investigators found 1 kilogram of heroin mixed with another substance; 5 kilograms of cocaine mixed with another substance; 28 grams of crack cocaine; more than 400 grams of fentanyl; 50 grams of meth mixed with another substance; and a marijuana mixed with another substance.

Seized weapons include handguns, rifles and shotguns.

Officers found 480 grams of fentanyl "that was intended to be sold by members of the conspiracy," reads a statement from federal prosecutors. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that has been tied to numerous drug overdose deaths across the country.

CHARGES

Ruben Ortiz, Jr., 36 (Green Bay) - Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances; Money Laundering

Alejandro Lopez, 37 (Green Bay) - Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Crime

Francisco Martinez, 38 (Rochelle, Ill.) - Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

Hector M. Gomez-Salas, 31 (Oklahoma) - Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

Oscar Alonso, 45 (Milwaukee) - Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin

Gabriel Y. Bonilla, 37 (Green Bay) - Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances

Cedric D. Cohen, 42 (Green Bay) - Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Crime

Terry A. Johnson, 27 (Green Bay) - Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Crime

Richard D. Guyette, 26 (Green Bay) - Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

James H. Parkinson, 46 (Milwaukee) - Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances; Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin

Stephanie M. Ortiz, 30 (Green Bay) - Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances; Money Laundering

If convicted on the Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances charge, the defendants face 10-years-to-life in federal prison. Convictions on additional charges would extend those sentences.

Additional defendants in the case are facing charges in Brown County Circuit Court. CLICK HERE for more information.