Federal court lets Wisconsin out of one 'Obamacare' lawsuit

A federal court has allowed Wisconsin to withdraw from a multi-state federal lawsuit related to the national health care law popularly known as "Obamacare."

The approval granted Tuesday is the first time Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has withdrawn the state from a lawsuit after the Legislature attempted to block him from doing that in a December lame-duck session.

Kaul acted in March after a Wisconsin judge repealed the lame-duck laws but before a state appeals court put that ruling on hold last week.

The U.S. District Court in Northern Texas on Tuesday approved Kaul's request to remove Wisconsin from a lawsuit challenging a federal rule that interpreted a ban on sex discrimination in the health care law as including "gender identity" and "termination of pregnancy."

Attorney General Brad Schimel added Wisconsin to the lawsuit in May, 2016, with support from then-Gov. Scott Walker.

Kaul is also seeking to withdraw Wisconsin from a higher profile multi-state lawsuit attempting to repeal the health care law.

