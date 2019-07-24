Federal child porn charges filed against man who assaulted local girl

A man convicted of sexually assaulting an underage girl in Outagamie County is now facing federal child pornography charges.

The charges allege Cort W. Davis made child pornography with two underage girls--one of them from the Fox Valley. He's also accused of possession of child pornography and committing a felony while being a registered sex offender.

A federal grand jury in Green Bay returned the indictment. The case is being prosecuted in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Action 2 News first covered the Cort Davis case in June of 2018. He was charged in Outagamie County Circuit Court with Child Sex Assault and Child Enticement.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News says the victim was identified as a 13-year old girl.

The victim told the officer that she had met a man named "Caleb" online in Dec. 2017. "Caleb" was the name used by Cort Davis. As "Caleb", he told the victim he was from Ohio and he was 19-years old.

The girl said she told "Caleb" her age, which was 12 at the time.

In April 2018, "Caleb" traveled to Grand Chute and took the victim to the mall. He bought her some clothes and food.

She said "Caleb" came back to the area during a weekend in May and rented a room at a motel. The girl said she stayed with him there, but denied that there was sexual contact.

A detective went to the motel and learned Cort Davis had checked in that weekend in May. Surveillance footage showed Davis and the victim walking into the motel.

On June 18, 2018, the victim, now 13, told authorities about five separate sexual assaults that happened during Davis' visits to the Appleton area in April and May. One of the assaults happened when she was still 12. The other four happened after her 13th birthday.

Detectives set up a sting through Snapchat with the help of the victim. The detectives listened in while the victim had a video chat with Davis.

Davis made a number of sexual statements that appeared to confirm he had assaulted the girl on previous occasions, the complaint states.

"In the text messages and calls the victim made in the presence of law enforcement, the defendant made several statements which could be interpreted as admissions or at least acknowledgements that he sexually assaulted her," said Alex Duros, Assistant District Attorney, Outagamie County.

Officers found Davis at the motel in the Town of Grand Chute and placed him under arrest.

On May 14, 2019, Davis was convicted of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Child Enticement in Outagamie County court. He pleaded "no contest" to two charges. Four other counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

On July 17, an Outagamie County Judge sentenced Davis to 10 years in state prison and 10 years on extended supervision.

Davis is a registered sex offender. In 2015, Davis was convicted of Attempted Possessing Sexual Performance By a Child in New York state.