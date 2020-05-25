FdL's Walleye Weekend postponed to August, fishing competition canceled

Festival organizers say Walleye Weekend will be moved from the original dates of June 12 - 14 to August 28 - 30, and the 2020 Mercury National Tournament has been canceled.

According to THE EVENT'S WEBSITE, Fond du Lac Festivals decided to move the weekend festival due to the current uncertainty of public gatherings.

The post goes on to say that the organizers of the Mercury National Tournament fully support the decision to move the event, but have announced the cancellation of the walleye fishing competition on Lake Winnebago.

Event organizers said in a news release dated May 1 that the tournament was still scheduled for June 13 - 14, but stated that ongoing monitoring of circumstances may require an adjustment to that plan.

The event's cancellation is the first to happen since the tournament started in 1978, and is due to the pandemic.

The cancellation also conforms with the Safer at Home prohibition of certain business activities and public gatherings.

It isn't known when the updated post was made, or if it was before the Safer at Home order extension was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on May 13.

Event organizers say the weekend long festival, which draws thousands of people to the city's waterfront at Lakeside Park, will be named Walleye Weekend - Reunited in 2020.

Organizers add they'll be working with public health officials as they move forward with planning of the festival.