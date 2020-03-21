FdL Sheriff: Multiple fires considered suspicious, public's help needed

Authorities in Fond du Lac County are asking for the public's help in finding more information regarding suspicious fires in Fond du Lac and North Fond du Lac.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, officers with the Sheriff's Office, as well as the Police Departments in Fond du Lac and North Fond du Lac, are working with special agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshal's Office.

Authorities say five fires have happened since 3 a.m. on Thursday, March 19.

At this time, officials are still gathering evidence, but say at least three of the fires appear to be intentionally set.

All neighbors are asked to inspect the outside of your homes and report anything suspicious.

If you have information about the incidents, you're asked to call the Wisconsin Arson Tip Line at 1-800-362-3005.

In addition, tips may be reported to local law enforcement at 920-929-3390, or anonymously to the Fond du Lac County Law Enforcement Tip Line at 920-906-4777.

The following fires are listed as being suspicious, and officials say they may be related:

- 231 N. Military Road in Fond du Lac - 3 a.m. on March 19, 2020

-729 Maine Avenue in North Fond du Lac - 12:30 a.m. on March 20, 2020

- N7494 Lakeshore Dr. in the Town of Friendship - 4:31 a.m. on March 20, 2020

-17 Meadowlark Ct. in North Fond du Lac - 5:07 a.m. on March 20, 2020

-60 Clinton St. in North Fond du Lac - 8:58 a.m. on March 20, 2020

Authorities add if you see a suspicious person or incident in progress, you're asked to call 911 immediately to report the incident.