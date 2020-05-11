FdL County deputies arrest woman after chase and crash in stolen vehicle

An 18-year-old Milwaukee area woman was arrested after a chase and crash in Fond du Lac County.

On May 10, dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle spotted on I-41 near Highway 26 in Winnebago County. The vehicle had fled an attempted traffic stop in Winnebago County.

Fond du Lac County deputies spotted the vehicle traveling south near County N in the Township of Eldorado. Deputies tried to stop the car but the driver continued southbound.

The driver exited the Interstate at County OO and lost control on the off-ramp. The vehicle crashed and overturned.

The driver was pinned inside the car. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old Milwaukee area woman is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on a charge of Felony Eluding.

The woman's name was not released.

The chase lasted about four miles.

The call came in to dispatch at about 11:08 p.m.

