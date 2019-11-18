FdL County community of St. Cloud under boil water notice

The Fond du Lac County community of St. Cloud is under a boil water notice.

The county's emergency management department says village residents should use boiled or bottled water until further notice.

There's low water pressure in the system, according to emergency management.

Residents should boil water for at least one minute before using. Tap water could be unsafe for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation.

