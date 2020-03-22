FdL Co.: Positive COVID-19 cases increase to 17

Health officials in Fond du Lac County say they have another confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the county's total cases to 17.

Health officials made the announcement Sunday morning.

Officials add they'll continue to provide more information as additional test results come in.

This brings the state total to 282, however that number is updated daily by the DHS around 2 p.m, check back as we continue to update these numbers.

BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL CASES BY COUNTY as of 3/22/2020

Bayfield - 1

Brown* - 3

Calumet - 1

Chippewa - 1

Columbia* - 5

Dane* - 49

Douglas - 1

Dunn - 1

Eau Claire - 2

Fond du Lac - 17

Green - 1

Jefferson - 1

Kenosha* - 5

La Crosse - 5

Marathon - 1

Milwaukee* - 126

Outagamie - 2

Ozaukee - 11

Pierce - 1

Racine - 4

Rock - 3

Sauk - 2

Sheboygan - 6

St. Croix - 2

Walworth - 3

Washington - 3

Waukesha* - 20

Winnebago - 5

Wood - 1

*An asterisk shows community spread has been identified.

So far, four people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, including one man in Fond du Lac County, as well as one person in Ozaukee County and two people in Milwaukee County.

"COVID-19 will impact thousands of Wisconsinites," says Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm.

Health and government officials are asking everyone to stay home and practice self-isolation. Wash your hand thoroughly and disinfect surfaces.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for local, national and international coverage of the pandemic.

Practice social distancing by putting space between yourself and others. Continue to practice healthy habits, like washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and staying home if you’re sick, to help slow the spread of #COVID19.

Learn more: http://www.coronavirus.org

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after going to the bathroom, blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

-If you do not have soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

-Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

-Stay home when you are sick.

-Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

