FdL Co. Health Officer: 5 test positive for COVID-19, total positive cases in county now at 11

Health officials in Fond du Lac County announced Sunday morning they received the results of 30 tests for coronavirus Saturday night, saying five more people have tested positive for the virus.

According to a video released by the Fond du Lac County Health Department, Health Officer Kim Mueller says all five people who tested positive have been notified.

Mueller also said of the five positive cases, four people had traveled on the Egyptian River Cruise, the same trip where others in the county had also been.

In addition, Mueller said the other case was from domestic travel to Wisconsin.

Mueller went on to say all five cases were anticipated to be positive.

With the new cases. Mueller says the total positive case count for Fond du Lac County is now at 11.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, WBAY has not yet learned of other cases in the state of Wisconsin.

Saturday night, the state total of positive cases was at 27, however with the five new positive tests in Fond du Lac County, the new state total is at 32.

Click here to watch the video.

Check back for more details as they become available.