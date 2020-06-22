Favre says Kaepernick will be remembered a hero

Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre says Colin Kaepernick will be remembered as a hero for taking a stand on racial injustice.

Favre discussed the legacy of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback with TMZ Sports.

Favre compared Kaepernick to Pat Tillman. Tillman left the NFL to join the Army after the Sept. 11 attacks. Tillman was killed by "friendly fire" in Afghanistan in 2004.

Kaepernick, 32, has not played since the 2016 season. He became the face of protests against police violence by kneeling during the National Anthem. Controversial at the time, the cause has gathered more support after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Favre tells TMZ that he believes Kaepernick deserves another shot to play in the NFL.

"He has helped his cause tremendously and is deserving of much praise. It's not easy for a guy of his age to stop something that you've always dreamed of doing and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in. I can only think off the top of my head, Pat Tillman, who has done something similar. So I would assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well," says Favre.

