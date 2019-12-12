Favre, Nelson joining Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Two modern day Green Bay Packers legends are receiving another career honor. Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson will be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

QB Favre and WR Nelson will be inducted as part of the 70th Anniversary Class. The ceremony is June 5, 2020, in Madison.

The Packers fan favorites will be joining a Hall of Fame that includes Hank Aaron, Oscar Robertson, Vince Lombardi, Bart Starr and Bonnie Blair.

“I am looking forward to going into the 70th anniversary class of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame,” said Favre.

Nelson says, “It is an honor to go into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame on June 5, 2020 in Madison.”

Favre helped return the Lombardi Trophy to its rightful home in Super Bowl XXXI. No. 4 won three-straight NFL MVP Awards. Favre is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. His No. 4 was retired by the Packers.

WR Jordy Nelson holds a Packers record for most receiving yards in a season with 1,519 in 2014. He is third in team history in receptions with 550 and second in team history with touchdown receptions with 69. Nelson retired as a Green Bay Packer in 2019.

