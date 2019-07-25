Father-son argument turns into armed standoff with police

There is a heavy police presence off Highway 47 in Black Creek, where an argument between a father and his adult son sparked an armed standoff.

The father called the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office at about 4 p.m. saying his son pulled out a gun during the argument.

The father got out of the house and we're told he's with police now. The son won't come out of the house.

Highway 47 is currently closed to traffic in both directions between Burdick St. and County Highway B.

