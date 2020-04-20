Father, daughter create garbage pickup project

With Earth Day coming up on Wednesday, a father and daughter duo in Ashwaubenon is getting a head start on cleaning up the environment.

Seven-year-old Raya Schermitzler misses first grade and recess, but adventure awaits her every time she goes for a walk with her dad, Scott.

Together, Raya and her dad, pick up trash.

"People throw it out their windows," said Raya.

For the past few weeks they've gloved up, with garbage bags in hand, to pick up all the garbage they find along their route.

"With all the bad going on in the world, it’s nice to do something that makes us feel good. It’s good for the environment, it’s good bonding for us and it gives us something to look forward to every day," said Scott.

Raya says it's so important to keep the environment clean that she wants others to join her effort.

"Animals could get harmed by some garbage that we don’t pick up, so that’s why we want to pick up garbage," said Raya.

Raya and Scott started a Facebook group called the 'Great American Covid Garbage Pickup Project. Within the first few weeks, it already has 400 members. Raya set a new goal to get 1,000 members.

"We are amazed at all the people that are interested in our posts so far. We got people from Nebraska, Atlanta, Illinois, California, even Amsterdam and New Zealand are involved in our group," said Scott.

Raya said some days are tough.

"Some days are a bad day because the coronavirus is going on and we don’t want people touching other people cause then we can get them sick," said Raya.

But Scott says it's important to tell kids that we are in this together and we are going to get through it together.

"Someday, probably 15-20 years from now, we will sit down together and say, 'Hey, remember that covid thing that went on and we brought 1,000 people together and picked up a portion of this earth?' said Scott. "I think we'll relate back to that and think it really wasn't such a bad time."

If you would like to join the 'Great American Covid Garbage Pickup Project' just search the group on Facebook and join the clean-up effort, or click here.

