Father arrested in Jackson County due to infant death

Jackson County sheriff's officials say they have arrested the father of an infant who died last week.

Dispatchers got a call from a Village of Melrose mother last Wednesday saying she found her two-month-old baby was dead. Sheriff's officials began investigating. An autopsy was done, evidence was collected and interviews were made.

Deputies arrested the 32-year-old father of the infant girl Tuesday about 5 p.m. on a possible charge of second-degree reckless homicide and child neglect resulting in death.

He's been booked into the Jackson County Jail.

