Father and son suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash

A Sheboygan man and his son are suffering serious injuries after a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening.

The 42 year old man was driving his motorcycle with his 11 year old son as a passenger.

Around 5:05 p.m., at the 1300 block of Indiana Ave a car hit them as it was pulling out of a parking lot. The car was driven by a 22 year Sheboygan Falls woman. She was uninjured.

The man and his son were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation and no arrests or citations were issued at this point.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at (920)459-3333.

