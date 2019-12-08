Father: Navy victim shot standing watch fresh from boot camp

A family in Georgia is mourning the death of a 21-year-old sailor slain by a gunman at a Navy base in Florida.

Cameron Walters of Richmond Hill had just arrived at Naval Air Station Pensacola after graduating from boot camp Nov. 22.

His father, Shane Walters, told The Associated Press on Sunday that his son was shot while standing watch at the classroom building where the shooter opened fire Friday.

He says his son proudly called him the night before to say he had passed the qualifying exam for watch duty.

