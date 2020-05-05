Fate of "safer at home" order in limbo, awaiting Supreme Court ruling

A number of people are waiting to see how the Wisconsin Supreme Court will rule on the "safer at home" order, and locally, there's some strong opinions.

At Casey's Bar in Oshkosh the owner Lee Faust says he's paying close attention to a case that's expected to decide when he might be able to re-open his business.

"It's crippling. Honestly if I didn't actually own this business, own the building I would walk away from this right now and I'm not kidding you. If I leased the building I would quit doing this right now," said Faust.

Faust says he supports social distancing but also can't continue to take the financial hit.

Others, like Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson say it's the "safer at home" order that's kept the virus somewhat in check.

"People are wearing masks in stores, they're limiting travel, we've seen success. We have seen the curb has flattened. We have saved lives and we've tried to control the pandemic as best as we can," added Nelson.

Nelson insists any decision to open the economy should be based on the advice of medical experts and not a court ruling.

"If we let this order go, we could very well lose all of the gains that we've achieved in the last month and a half, and we're going to be right where we started," Nelson said.

If anything Faust is hoping the court will provide some guidance on when bars like his can start serving customers.

"My opinion is, anybody that can practice the guidelines should be allowed to be open," he said.

Even under the governor's badger bounce back plan bars would not be among the non-essential businesses to fully re-open in the first of three phases.

