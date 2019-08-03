Fatal motorcycle crash

A man has died after a motorcycle and deer collision on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:22 p.m., the Waupaca County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting the crash on County Highway C west of Old County Road CC in the Town of Matteson.

Witnesses say the deer ran in front of the motorcycle, causing the driver to lose control. The 68 year old Elkhart man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead. A 70 year old female passenger was transported to ThedaCare in Neenah.

The crash remains under investigation. Names are being withheld at this time.

