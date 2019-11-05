Fatal crash reported by hunter in Marinette County

A man from rural Crivitz was killed when his car went off the road and flipped over in Marinette County's Town of Stephenson Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff says a hunter heard the crash and found the car on its roof off Deer Lake Rd., just south of Eagle Rd., at 3:21 p.m.

Deputies found the victim alone in the car with no signs of life. The medical examiner was called, who officially pronounced the man dead and determined he died from massive head injuries.

The investigation so far suggests the man was driving at high speed on Deer Lake Rd. and went off the right shoulder. The car came back on to the pavement and crossed over the roadway, crashing off the left shoulder and rolling over.

The sheriff says this is the eighth traffic death in his county this year.