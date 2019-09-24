Fatal crash in Town of Freedom

A Neenah woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Freedom.

Tuesday, September 24, at around 3:16 pm, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene of the crash in the intersection of County Highway S and County Highway J.

A 70-year-old woman from Neenah and a 23-year-old man driving a pickup truck were involved in the crash, and the sheriff's office says it appears the woman failed to yield right-of-way to the pickup.

The woman's car was struck on the driver's side by the truck.

The 70-year-old was taken to a local hospital where she died. The 23-year-old was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.