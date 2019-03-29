Fastest growing small craft beer brewery introduces its brand to Green Bay area

The number one fastest growing small craft beer brewery in Wisconsin is introducing its brand to the Green Bay area.

Pigeon River Brewing Company out of Marion was awarded the title this week by the Brewers Association organization. The brewery is also the 11th fastest growing in the entire country. The list was based off of how much each micro-brewery produced.

"It was kind of a shock being that we are so small yet, so it was kind of a surprise to me," said Nathan Knaack, owner of Pigeon River Brewing Co.

Pigeon River Brewing Company started in 2012 with no employees. Today, the brewery has 19 employees and produces 1,300 barrels a year in house.

“We have a Wet Willy Oatmeal Stout, we got a Hop Offer IPA, we got a Buxxom Lash Scottish Ale, and so much more. We try to hit every single market segment with the flavors we produce," said Knaack.

According to the Brewers Association organization, the list of fastest growing small craft breweries had a median growth of 163-percent in production. It’s no doubt the craft beer market is saturated, even in the state. The organization says in 2011, Wisconsin had more than 50 craft breweries, and now that number is above 160.

"Ultimately it comes down to demand and potential in the marketplace,” said Knaack. “So coming from zero potential where we had, started getting recognition from beer festivals, different events, then we started to come on the radar."

With the number of craft breweries and offerings at retailers on the rise, how are brewers able to stay afloat? Beer experts say it's the local tie that garners the support of the community.

"I think it really comes back to being a small business in your town, and so they're independently owned, they're small breweries, you can go support your community, go support your neighbor by buying products made right where you live," said Jess Baker, Editor In Chief of Craftbeer.com.

Knaack says he could've opened his brewery elsewhere, but knew the small city of Marion, where he grew up, would be the perfect place.

"As far as distribution goes, you know our marketing goes down to that we basically tell our story and that's what people like to hear.” Said Knaack. “I'm a local boy from a small town so I stick to that, stick to our roots, and that's what people like."

Pigeon River Brewing Company debuted their beer at the Wine Cellar and the Keweenaw Pub in De Pere on Friday. On Saturday the brewery will hold events at Ridgeview Liquor in Ashwaubenon and Mr. Brew's Taphouse in De Pere.

