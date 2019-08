More than 10,000 people -- including 7,000 in Green Bay -- are without power after storms brought down branches and power lines.

The storm dropped penny size hail in Green Bay and golf ball size hail near Coleman, the National Weather Service reported.

Brad Spakowitz says VIPIRMax indicated rotation in the storm winds outside Green Bay but there's no confirmation there was a tornado.

Action 2 News has crews out covering storm damage. This report will be updated.